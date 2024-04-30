‘Intra-Palestinian Reconciliation’ – Hamas, Fatah Hold Talks in China

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The two sides “fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation and explored a number of specific issues.”

Hamas and Fatah movements held “intra-Palestinian reconciliation” talks in China, the Anadolu news agency reported.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said representatives of Palestinian groups Fatah and Hamas held “consultations on advancing intra-Palestinian reconciliation and for in-depth and candid dialogue” in Beijing, state media reported.

The consultations were held at the invitation of the Chinese side, Lin said. According to Reuters news agency, the Hamas delegation was headed by Musa Abu Marzouk while the Fatah delegation was headed by Azzam al-Ahmad.

The two sides “fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation and explored a number of specific issues, with positive progress being made,” said Lin.

Watch: China says that rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah met in Beijing recently for an “in-depth and candid talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation.” Read more: https://t.co/4TpsDgOons pic.twitter.com/zoSL7iN6e1 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 30, 2024

“Fatah and Hamas agreed to continue this dialogue process with a view to achieving Palestinian unity at an early date,” said the Chinese spokesman.

“The two sides highly appreciate China’s firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights,” Lin added.

According to Al-Jazeera, the two movements will also discuss the necessity of forming a temporary, non-factional, national consensus government.

In a first such meeting since the military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance on October 7, a Chinese Foreign Ministry envoy met Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar last month.

In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Wang Kejian met the head of Hamas’ political bureau in Doha and the two “exchanged views on the Gaza conflict and other issues.”

The Meeting

Al-Jazeera reported that during the meeting, attendees underscored the unified stance of Palestinians concerning the conflict in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the imperative to halt Israel’s genocidal war and to secure a complete withdrawal of the occupying forces from Gaza.

They also reportedly emphasized the urgency of coordinating national efforts to swiftly deliver aid and relief to the region.

#BREAKING 🇨🇳China hosted🇵🇸#Fatah and #Hamas talks in Beijing and achieved positive progress on #Palestine unity, Foreign Ministry confirmed.

What are the key messages?

– They discussed to advance internal reconciliation through candid dialogue.

– Both sides expressed their… pic.twitter.com/m3GdPd0mks — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) April 30, 2024

Additionally, the agenda included discussions on aligning strategies and actions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem to counter illegal Jewish settler aggressions targeting villages, towns, and the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Both parties emphasized the paramount importance of addressing the plight of Palestinian prisoners, advocating for their rights and providing support amid the harsh conditions marked by severe mistreatment and abuse within the prisons.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,535 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,704 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu, AJA)