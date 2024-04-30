‘Rightfully Criticized’ – Trump Says Netanyahu Deserves Blame for October 7

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

When asked about Netanyahu’s future and the potential for improved relations with Benny Gantz, Trump said there are many good politicians in Israel.

In a recent interview with TIME magazine, which was published on Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump expressed strong criticism towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a once-close ally during his administration.

“Bibi Netanyahu rightfully has been criticized for what took place on Oct. 7,” Trump said, emphasizing that “Oct. 7 should have never happened,” in reference to the military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance in southern Israel.

Netanyahu’s support within Israel has waned in the wake of recent events and Israeli opposition has repeatedly called for new elections.

“Everything was there to stop that. And a lot of people knew about it, you know, thousands and thousands of people knew about it, but Israel didn’t know about it, and I think he’s being blamed for that very strongly,” Trump said.

During his mandate, Trump touted his close relationship with Netanyahu, the longest-serving Prime Minister of Israel.

He aligned with Netanyahu’s political agenda on many points, such as withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, recognizing the Golan Heights as Israeli territory, and relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in a move never recognized by the international community.

However, tensions arose between the two leaders when Netanyahu congratulated President Biden on his 2020 election victory and delivered a video message at Biden’s inauguration.

Trump, who continues to dispute the legitimacy of Biden’s victory, felt let down by Netanyahu’s actions, seeing them as disloyal.

When asked about Netanyahu’s future and the potential for improved relations with Benny Gantz, Trump said there are many good politicians in Israel.

“I think Benny Gantz is good, but I’m not prepared to say that,” Trump said.

“I haven’t spoken to him about it. But you have some very good people that I’ve gotten to know in Israel that could do a good job,” he added.

Israel Must ‘Finish Up’ the War

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom last month, Trump noted that the continuation of the war could hurt Israel in terms of public opinion.

“I wanted to call (the Israeli government – PC) and say don’t do it,” he said. “These photos and shots. I mean, moving shots of bombs being dropped into buildings in Gaza. And I said, Oh, that’s a terrible portrait. It’s a very bad picture for the world.”

“I think Israel wanted to show that it’s tough, but sometimes you shouldn’t be doing that,” Trump added.

The former president also explained that the relationship between the pro-Israel lobby and US politics has changed.

“Some 15 years ago, Israel had the strongest lobby. If you were a politician, you couldn’t say anything bad about Israel, that would be like the end of your political career. Today, it’s almost the opposite,” he stated.

Trump’s criticism was particularly addressed to Israeli propaganda efforts. “Israel has to get better with the promotional and with the public relations, because right now they’re in ruin. They’re being hurt very badly,” he said.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,535 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,704 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)