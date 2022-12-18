France Condemns Israel’s Expulsion of Palestinian-French Lawyer Salah Hamouri

December 18, 2022
Israeli occupation authorities have expelled Salah Hamouri to France. (Photo: via QNN TW Page)

France condemned on Sunday Israel’s forcible expulsion of Palestinian-French lawyer Salah Hamouri, who has been detained by Israel since March without charges or trial, saying the expulsion is against the law.

“Today we condemn the illegal decision of the Israeli authorities to expel Salah Hamouri to France,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.

The French Foreign Ministry explained that it had taken measures, since Hamouri’s last arrest, to ensure that his rights were respected, that he benefited from all legal remedies, and that he was able to live a normal life in Jerusalem, where he was born and where he wants to live.

The Ministry affirmed its opposition to the expulsion of Hammouri as a Palestinian residing in East Jerusalem, which is an occupied territory under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Hamouri is a human rights lawyer known for advocating for the rights of prisoners, including torture survivors.

He works with the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association — an internationally renowned human rights organization — and the UN Voluntary Fund for Victims of Torture grantee.

