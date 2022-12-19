Israeli Forces Detain 17 Palestinians, Including Pregnant Woman, in West Bank

The Israeli army detained 17 Palestinians on Monday, in raids across the occupied territories, including a pregnant woman, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Nihal Mohammad Ribee was arrested from her home in the town of Yatta, despite the fact that she is in her fifth month of pregnancy.

Ribee’s husband, Bilal al-Yatim, and minor son, Baraa, were detained by Israel on December 11.

Local activist Rateb al-Jabour told WAFA that Israeli soldiers also detained two high school students in Yatta; a fourth was arrested in the town of Dura, south of Hebron (Al Khalil)

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)