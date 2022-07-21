French President Macron Calls for Political Dialogue between Israel, Palestine

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday for a direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine, the Anadolu News Agency reported.

“In the short term, we know, this first requires the end of unilateral measures on the ground,” Emmanuel Macron said in a joint news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Elysee Palace in Paris.

Palestine: Emmanuel Macron va recevoir Mahmoud Abbas pour discuter du processus de paixhttps://t.co/pkvsLBPrT4 pic.twitter.com/bh95zX2Z8i — BFMTV (@BFMTV) July 19, 2022

“I am thinking in particular of the evictions of Palestinian families, the demolitions, and the settlement policy contrary to international law, which remove the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state living in peace alongside Israel,” Macron added.

Macron said that this peace also requires “the resumption of a direct political dialogue between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

Abbas, for his part, praised the French position in support of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, and expressed his willingness to engage with France on moves towards peace based on international law and UN resolutions, so as to put an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories based on the 1967 borders.

Mahmoud Abbas heard Emmanuel Macron warn against settlement building in Palestinian territories as the French leader said the situation is “more than worrying” https://t.co/ZkkoV7F8DH — The National (@TheNationalNews) July 21, 2022

Abbas called on European countries that have not recognized the state of Palestine to recognize it with the aim of “preserving the two-state solution before it is too late.”

Abbas arrived in Paris on an official visit on Tuesday traveling from Romania’s capital Bucharest.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)