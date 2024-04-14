‘Serious and Real’ – Details of Hamas’ Response to Gaza Truce Offer Revealed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas confirmed that its adherence to its demands and the demands of the Palestinian people.

Unnamed sources revealed the details of the response of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, to the proposal for a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange in Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported on Sunday.

The Hamas response, which was handed to the mediators, indicated that the Palestinian movement wants to adhere to the proposed framework of a three-phase ceasefire, each lasting 42 days.

These are Hamas’ conditions:

First phase:

Israeli forces must withdraw to areas parallel/close to the fence separating Israel from besieged Gaza. Displaced Palestinian refugees must be allowed to return to their homes. Their freedom of movement must be guaranteed.

Second phase:

A permanent ceasefire must be established before any exchange of prisoners. The Israeli army must leave Gaza entirely.

Prisoner Exchange:

For every Israeli civilian captive, Israel must release 30 Palestinian detainees. For every Israeli female soldier, Israel must release 50 Palestinian detainees, including 30 who have been sentenced to 25 years or more. Israel must remove all restrictions imposed on Palestinian prisoners since October 7.

Third phase:

End to the Israeli siege on Gaza. The start of rebuilding the destroyed Strip.

‘Serious and Real’

Hamas had announced on Saturday evening that it had handed over to mediators in Egypt and Qatar its response to the proposal it received last Monday, expressing its readiness to conclude a “serious and real prisoner exchange deal between the two parties.”

Hamas also confirmed in a press statement – published through its official account on the Telegram platform – its adherence to its demands and the demands of the Palestinian people, which include:

“A permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation army from the entire Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced to their areas and places of residence, the intensification of relief and aid entry and the start of reconstruction.”

Sources close to Hamas pointed to the growing conviction of the movement’s leadership that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is deliberately disrupting the negotiations.

The sources revealed to Al-Jazeera that the recent Israeli offer did not carry anything new regarding the return of the displaced to their places of residence in the northern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)