‘From All Directions’ – Iraqi Resistance Targets US Military Base in Iraq

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared responsibility for targeting the Ain Al-Assad US military base in the Anbar region west of the country.

The attack on the American military base is described as the strongest since the escalation of violence, resulting from Washington’s unconditional support of Israel in its ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance said that the attack, which involved large missiles, is a direct response to “Zionist regime massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” Al-Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

The Lebanon-based news network said that the attack on Ain Al-Assad took place from several directions and involved at least ten heavy missiles, based on early estimations, and that all the missiles struck direct hits against the military base.

Other estimates have ranged from 17 to 40 missiles and shells fired at the US military encampment.

US military sources said that several US soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Earlier, the Iraqi Resistance announced that they had targeted and downed, on Thursday, an American ‘MQ9’ drone in the Diyala province.

In a statement, cited by Al-Mayadeen, the Iraqi Resistance said that the drone was launched from an American military base in Kuwait.

“Our operations will continue to confront and shell enemy bases,” the Iraqi Resistance said.

A few days earlier, Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Syria reported that the US has ordered the evacuation of a military base in the northern Hasakah region in Syria as a result of repeated attacks by the Iraqi Resistance.

The targets of the Iraqi Resistance, however, were not confined to American targets but to Israeli targets as well, including a recent strike at a ‘vital target’ in the city of Haifa, using an advanced long-range cruise missile, Al-Mayadeen reported.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)