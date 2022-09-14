Palestinians Rally for Freedom of Cancer-Stricken Prisoner, Nasser Abu Hamid (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian activists organized a rally in solidarity with cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, in front of the Red Cross office in Gaza City on Tuesday, September 13.

Abu Hamid’s family and prisoner groups said last week that the 49-year-old prisoner was facing “his last days” based on an Israeli medical report they received from the hospital, which recommended his immediate release from prison.

Israeli prison authorities transferred the detainee from the hospital back to Ramla prison clinic, on Thursday, after the hospital said there was nothing more to do.

Abu Hamid, from the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, entered into a coma earlier this year after suffering a severe inflammation of the lungs as a result of bacterial contamination.

In a statement released on Thursday, the monitoring group Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said that “what is happening with Abu Hamid is the result of the systematic policies he was subjected to over the years, on top of which is the policy of medical negligence or slow death.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)