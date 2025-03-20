From Malcolm X to Palestine: A Global Struggle for Justice with Butch Ware

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Butch Ware join Karan Singh and Zarefah Baroud to discuss the global struggle for justice, connecting the US civil rights movement and Palestine’s fight for liberation.

In a powerful new discussion, Dr. Butch Ware, gubernatorial candidate for California in 2026 and former vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins Karan Singh and Zarefah Baroud to explore the global dimensions of the struggle for justice.

Drawing parallels between the social and civil rights movement in the United States and the Palestinian fight for liberation, this conversation highlights the deep connections between global struggles for freedom and equality.

Watch the full video here.

(The Palestine Chronicle)