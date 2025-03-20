Over 500 Killed: Gaza Death Toll Rises as Israel Resumes Genocidal War

The death toll in Gaza has risen to over 500 as Israel continues its aggressive airstrikes and ground operations, leaving hundreds of Palestinians dead and injured.

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 95 since down on Thursday, after Israel resumed its genocidal war on Gaza, with additional casualties including wounded and missing individuals.

Since the start of this aggression, at least 506 people have died, and 909 have been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that Israeli forces conducted airstrikes and bombed homes in Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Two homes in Al-Fakhari and a warehouse distributing food aid in Ma’an, east of Khan Yunis, were also targeted, along with a house in the Al-Salam neighborhood.

Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment in the Musbah area, north of Rafah.

Khan Yunis: 11 killed. Israeli forces shelled three homes in southern Gaza, adding to the rising toll. pic.twitter.com/feAYKmiorJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 20, 2025

The civil defense teams are facing immense challenges in locating missing individuals due to collapsed buildings, requiring heavy machinery to rescue those trapped beneath debris.

In the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Beit Lahia early this morning, over 50 bodies were transported to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, with dozens more injured.

Medical personnel are struggling to treat the wounded due to severe shortages of medical supplies.

In Abasan al-Kabira, civil defense crews successfully rescued an infant girl, Ayla Abu Daqqa, from the rubble of her family’s home, which was destroyed in a bombing that killed her parents and other family members.

Khalil al-Daqran, spokesperson for Gaza’s Ministry of Health, confirmed that since Tuesday, 506 individuals have been killed and more than 900 injured in the ongoing Israeli bombardment.

Seventy percent of the injured are women and children, many of whom have sustained serious injuries. Many wounded have died due to the lack of medical resources and the blockade on Gaza.

The Israeli army announced the launch of a ground operation along the coastal axis from Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, attacking resistance infrastructure and Hamas missile-launching sites.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced that evacuation of Gaza residents from combat zones would begin soon, calling for what he described as “voluntary emigration.”

Gaza Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)