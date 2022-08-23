From Moscow, Lavrov ‘Strongly Condemns’ Israeli Attacks on Syria

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned on Tuesday Israeli missile attacks against Syria, news agencies reported.

Lavrov was speaking at a joint news conference from Moscow alongside his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad.

Lavrov: “Israel's” bombing of Syria is rejected, and we urged “Israel” to respect international laws pic.twitter.com/UkoE08JdE5 — Al-Ahed News (@English_AlAhed) August 23, 2022

“We strongly condemned the dangerous practice of Israeli strikes on Syrian territory,” Reuters reported Lavrov as saying.

“We demand that Israel respect the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and, above all, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”

Israel has bombed numerous targets in Syria for years, killing many civlians and soldiers. The Israeli attacks rarely generate international condemnation.

Speaking at the same news conference in Moscow, Mekdad gave Lavrov his backing to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Six months ago, Moscow launched what it refers to as a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine.

#BREAKING

Russian FM Lavrov in talks with Syrian counterpart, says we strongly condemn #Israel’s strikes against #Syria Turkish foreign minister says #Türkiye does not have preconditions for dialogue with Syria https://t.co/RWu8hkmElf pic.twitter.com/U6OjXXpMyc — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) August 23, 2022

Tel Aviv has sided with the US and its western partners in condemning Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

In May, Lavrov said Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots – a statement which triggered outrage in Israel.

Russian authorities have also opened legal investigations into the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, Sochnut, which promotes emigration to Israel. Palestinians see the Jewish Agency as the main institution responsible for the colonization of Palestine.

(PC, AGENCIES, SOCIAL)