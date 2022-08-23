Rasdhida Tlaib: Israel’s Closure of Palestinian NGOs is ‘Ridiculous, Unjustified Attack’

US Congressman Rashida Tlaib has slammed Israel’s closure of six Palestinian human rights organizations in the occupied West Bank, describing it as a “ridiculous, unjustified attack”.

“These acts are a direct result of the [US President Joe] Biden administration’s complete failure to defend Palestinian human rights against racism and ethnic cleansing,” Tlaib said in a statement yesterday, adding that “silence by our country is enabling more death and violence”.

Exactly 100 days since American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was assassinated by an Israeli sniper, the Israeli apartheid govt shut down seven human rights orgs at the core of fighting for the lives & freedoms of millions of Palestinians. My statement and call for accountability: pic.twitter.com/rZgHxFvzqn — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) August 19, 2022

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, urged the Biden administration to “hold Israel accountable”, denounce the “unwarranted attack” against Palestinian civil society, and take measures that compel Tel Aviv to reverse its decision.

“No matter the lies invented to justify this ridiculous attack against human rights defenders,” she said, “there is no excuse for the Israeli government’s action.”

On August 18, Israeli occupation forces stormed the offices of seven Palestinian NGOs, ranskaced them and confiscated their computer equipment and paperwork, they then welded their doors shut, declaring the organizations closed.

The NGOs are Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al-Haq rights group, the Union of Palestinian Women Committees (UPWC), the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC), the Bisan Centre for Research and Development, the Palestine chapter of the Geneva-based Defence for Children International and the Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC).

The closures were met with widespread Palestinian and international condemnation.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)