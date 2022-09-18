From the Byzantine Era: Gaza’s Historic Treasures Unveiled (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities released Saturday a statement and new photos regarding an archeological discovery made east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in Gaza last spring.

Following the initial discovery by a Palestinian farmer, the Ministry carried out excavations in the area, resulting in the confirmation of the presence at the site of mosaic floors dating back to the Byzantine era.

The ancient mosaic floors feature iconography of animals, graphic representations of social life, and geometric shapes. Architectural monuments and evidence of ancient walls, pottery collectibles, and glass bottles were also discovered.

“The discovery provides us with historical information and details about the ancient civilizations in Gaza, the historical and economic relations with the ancient regional surroundings, and the relevance of Palestine across the world,” the Ministry said in its statement, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle.

The excavations are carried out by local archeologists, in cooperation with the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem.

The Ministry said that the excavations are still at an early stage and that more major announcements will follow.

(All Photos: Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)