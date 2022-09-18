Palestinian Schools in Jerusalem to Go on Strike against Israel’s Attempts to Impose Textbooks

Israeli occupation significantly impedes education in occupied Palestine. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Palestinian schools in occupied East Jerusalem are scheduled to go on a one-day strike on Monday, in protest of the Israeli occupation’s attempts to impose its textbooks, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said the Palestinian National and Islamic Forces (PNIF) in occupied Jerusalem, a coalition of the Palestinian political factions, issued a statement calling for a general strike in East Jerusalem’s Palestinian schools on Monday to affirm the right of the Palestinian children to be taught their Palestinian curriculum, not the Israeli one.

PNIF called on international institutions to stand up to their responsibilities and press the Israeli occupation and its executive bodies not to interfere in the affairs of the Palestinian schools in occupied Jerusalem.

On Saturday, Palestinian parents and students held protests in several neighborhoods of the city against attempts by the Israeli occupation authorities to prevent the school from teaching the official Palestinian textbooks and rather use the distorted Israeli-issued textbooks.

