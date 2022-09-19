Israeli Forces Raid Home of Al-Aqsa Mosque Director, Detain Him

Israeli forces raid and ransack the home of the director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Kiswani, in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli forces broke into the home of the director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Kiswani, in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday and detained him, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to local sources, Israeli police seized Kiswani’s laptop and other documents from his home in al-Tur neighborhood, after thoroughly searching and ransacking it.

Kiswani was held for several hours at a police station and then released.

The move comes after Israeli authorities threatened Palestinian officials and activists who called for a vigil at the Muslim holy site as Jewish extremists intend to break into it during the upcoming Jewish holidays.

Dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem have been detained or ordered to stay away from Al-Aqsa Mosque for days and weeks to come.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

