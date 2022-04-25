‘From the Poor to the Poor,’ Gaza Fights Food Insecurity through Communal Cooking (Photos)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘From the Ghalaba to the Ghalaba’ – from the poor to the poor – is a local project that allows Palestinians in Gaza to offer help to one another.

In the photos below, Gaza volunteers provide food to the poor during the holy month of Ramadan.

The project is gaining momentum due to the growing food insecurity and rising prices in the besieged Gaza Strip – as in the rest of Palestine.

In a recent Palestine Chronicle editorial, Ramzy Baroud wrote, “Essential food prices, like wheat and meat, have nearly doubled. The price of a chicken, for example, which was only accessible to a small segment of Gaza’s population, has increased from 20 shekels (approx. $6) to 45 (approx. $14).”

“Palestine needs immediate attention to stave off a major food crisis. Gaza’s pre-existing extreme poverty and high unemployment leave it with no margins whatsoever to accommodate any more calamities. However, anything done now can only be a short-term fix,” Baroud added.

“A serious conversation involving Palestinians, Arab countries, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization and other parties must take place to discuss and resolve Palestine’s food insecurity. For Palestinians, this is the real existential threat.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)