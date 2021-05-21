WATCH: Israeli Forces Crack down on Ceasefire Celebrations in Jerusalem

At least 20 Palestinian worshippers have been injured after praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem today after Israeli occupation forces stormed the Muslim holy site and fired at them, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported.

Palestinians were also celebrating news that a ceasefire had come into effect ending Israel’s ten-day bombing campaign against Gaza which has killed 243 Palestinians and injured 1,910 more.

Watch | Israeli occupation forces raid the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied #Jerusalem. Several injuries were reported among the worshipers. pic.twitter.com/GZz3Dy4a3c — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 21, 2021

After Friday prayers, they marched from Al-Aqsa to the Old City area, but Israeli police used stun grenades and gas bombs at them to disperse the crowds.

The ceasefire took effect at 2 am local time.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)