Israeli Forces Kill 20-Year-Old Palestinian Youth in Jericho

A Palestinian youth succumbed on Tuesday to the wounds he sustained after being shot by Israeli forces in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr near Jericho, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ahmad Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, was shot with a live bullet in the head earlier Tuesday during an Israeli special force military raid into the camp, to the south of Jericho.

The young man, Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat (20 years), was killed as a result of critical wounds sustained by Israeli bullets in the Aqabat Jaber camp, southwest of Jericho, at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/IlRka491VA — Team___Gaza🇵🇸✌❤ (@Ahmad32q) April 26, 2022

During the raid, Israeli forces injured three other Palestinian youths, including one who is reported to be critically injured.

The Fatah movement in Jericho declared a general strike in the district.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)