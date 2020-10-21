Gantz Weighs Ousting Netanyahu-Led Coalition Government

Blue and White Chairman and alternate Israeli Prime Minister Benny Gantz warned early this week that he was thinking of ousting the coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Times of Israel reported.

Gantz threatened that if the dysfunction of the coalition government continued and the budget for 2021 was not approved, he might decide to oust the government.

Gantz says will seek a new election if the budget crisis persists, would back anyone but #Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/z9dGj98b6a — Middle East News (@middneews) October 14, 2020

“The next few weeks will signal to me if there is an intention to work for the citizens,” the Times of Israel reported Gantz telling Israeli TV Channel 12.” If this does not happen… if the government does not function, I will have no choice but to think of the coming steps.”

The alternate prime minister did not give details about his possible options, but the Israeli newspaper said that going to new elections is likely.

“What we are finding is that the government is not functioning. We are fighting from within and will continue to fight for the government to function,” Gantz said.

He was also reported saying that the priorities of the country should supersede those of Netanyahu or the Likud.

It is worth noting that recent polls in Israel have revealed a sharp increase in the popularity of Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett, over Netanyahu’s Likud, which means that Bennett would be able to form a new coalition government without Likud. This could be an option for Gantz.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)