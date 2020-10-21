Israeli Soldiers Seal Palestinian’s Bedroom with Metal Sheeting, Barbed Wire

Israeli forces have sealed the bedroom of a Palestinian man who is suspected of killing a soldier, Wafa news agency has reported.

“The room was sealed following the Supreme Court decision that canceled the demolition order issued for the terrorist’s home,” said the army.

Nazmi Abu Bakr, 49, was accused of murder after he allegedly dropped a brick onto the head of an Israeli soldier who later died.

The incident took place on May 12, during an early morning Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Ya’bad.

Instead of using concrete to seal the room, as reported last week, soldiers fixed metal sheets over the windows and hung barbed wire inside the room to prevent entry.

According to a relative, Abu Bakr’s family of nine are currently homeless due to the damage to their house and the health hazard that is a direct result of the army’s action.

The Occupation Forces arrest Nazmi Mahmoud Abu Bakr, Muhammad Mahmoud Abu Bakr and Mahdi Amarneh, and continue a campaign of arrests and detentions in the town of Yabad, southwest of Jenin, for the second consecutive day. pic.twitter.com/KULRhX0G2X — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) May 13, 2020

Eyewitnesses pointed out that Israeli soldiers occupied a few homes in the neighborhood while the room was being sealed. A few local residents were assaulted in the process.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)