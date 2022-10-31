Gaza Athletes Compete in First University Championship (PHOTOS)

October 31, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
The Palestinian Athletics Federation organized Gaza’s first University Championship. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Athletics Federation organized Gaza’s first University Championship, sponsored by the Palestinian Olympic Committee.

Nine universities and 100 athletes took part in the event, competing in 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500, and 3000-meter races along with the long jump, javelin throw, and other competitions. 

The University College of Applied Sciences achieved the highest ranking with seven gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, followed by Al-Aqsa University with one gold, three silvers, and two bronzes.

All the events were held at the Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*