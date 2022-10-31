Gaza Athletes Compete in First University Championship (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Athletics Federation organized Gaza’s first University Championship, sponsored by the Palestinian Olympic Committee.

Nine universities and 100 athletes took part in the event, competing in 100, 200, 400, 800, 1500, and 3000-meter races along with the long jump, javelin throw, and other competitions.

The University College of Applied Sciences achieved the highest ranking with seven gold, two silver, and two bronze medals, followed by Al-Aqsa University with one gold, three silvers, and two bronzes.

All the events were held at the Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)