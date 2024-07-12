‘Toward Destruction’ – Lieberman Says Israel Faces Existential Crisis under Netanyahu

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Maariv newspaper, Lieberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading Israel toward destruction.

Yisrael Beiteinu party leader Avigdor Lieberman expressed severe criticism of the current Israeli government, stating on Thursday that if the ruling coalition and Knesset remain in power until 2026, Israel may cease to exist.

Lieberman harshly criticized the government’s handling of the war in the Gaza Strip and its failure to prevent the October 7 military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance in southern Israel.

In an interview with the Israeli newspaper Maariv newspaper, Lieberman accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading Israel toward destruction and stated that Netanyahu is incapable of managing the country.

According to Lieberman, Netanyahu is primarily focused on maintaining his hold on power.

Lieberman emphasized that Israel is facing existential threats and is undergoing a multi-dimensional crisis encompassing political, economic, and security issues—the most significant since its establishment.

He also criticized the entire political system in Israel, suggesting that it is compromised by interest groups.

Lieberman blamed Netanyahu for the attack on October 7, accusing him of empowering the Palestinian movement Hamas over the years by releasing its leaders.

These leaders include Hamas’ late founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and current Gaza Strip leader Yahya Sinwar, along with over a thousand members in a previous exchange deal.

According to Lieberman, the October 7 attack could have been prevented if the current government officials had adopted innovative thinking.

He has previously called for Netanyahu’s government to be ousted, stating that removing Netanyahu would be a reward for Israelis.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,345 Palestinians have been killed, and 88,295 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)