GAZA LIVE BLOG: US, UK Bomb Yemen | Fighting in Maghazi, Khan Yunis | Hezbollah Escalates Attacks | Israel to Counter Accusations at ICJ – DAY 98

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Instead of calling on Israel to halt its genocide in Gaza, Washington, along with its British allies, launched a bombing campaign of Yemeni targets. Meanwhile, Israeli massacres of Palestinian civilians continued unabated for the 98th day in a row while Palestinian Resistance continued to repel Israeli advancements. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,357 Palestinians have been killed, and 59,410 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, January 12, 3:30 pm (GMT+2)

SPANISH MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: Spain renews its refusal to participate in a European mission in the Red Sea.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Artillery shelling from Israeli occupation boats targeted the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli aircraft targeted the Juhr al-Dik area, south of Gaza City, while the occupation artillery intensively bombarded various areas in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Artillery shelling from Israeli occupation boats targeted the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli aircraft targeted the Juhr al-Dik area, south of Gaza City, while the occupation artillery intensively bombarded various areas in Khan Yunis,… pic.twitter.com/NBNTHpdj7z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2024

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the Israeli enemy’s concentrations with a barrage of mortar shells in the vicinity of the Halima Mosque in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, January 12, 2:40 pm (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant clashed verbally with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in a session of the mini-ministerial council for security and political affairs.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant clashed verbally with National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in a session of the mini-ministerial council for security and political affairs. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/hqFKWA8zto pic.twitter.com/Ob8atjKY4h — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2024

UNCHA: Only five shipments of 24 humanitarian aid that were scheduled to arrive in the region in the first 11 days of this year had arrived in the northern Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Israel criticizes the decision to exclude it from the international ice hockey tournament.

ISRAELI ARMY: 15 soldiers were injured in Gaza during the past 24 hours.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 23,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,500 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 23,708 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,500 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/hqFKWA8zto pic.twitter.com/ENtlaNM9vv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2024

IRAQI FM: The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack on Yemen, and said that expanding the scope of targeting does not represent a solution.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

ERDOGAN: US and UK are trying to turn the Red Sea into a sea of ​​blood.

Friday, January 12, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Hundreds of Jordanians participated in a march in the center of the capital, Amman, in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, as the Israeli aggression continued.

UN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE: Israel failed to respect international law.

UN HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE: Israel failed to respect international law. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/hqFKWA8zto pic.twitter.com/G7Rm4y5zz3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2024

NATO: The strikes on the Houthis are defensive.

REUTERS (quoting Italian government source): Washington and London offered Rome to participate in the bombing of Yemen, but it refrained from doing so.

KREMLIN SPOKESMAN: We condemn the American and British strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Moscow has repeatedly urged the Houthis to stop targeting maritime shipping.

Friday, January 12, 12:15 pm (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH: American-British interests have become legitimate targets.

ANSARALLAH: American-British interests have become legitimate targets. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/hqFKWA8zto pic.twitter.com/r5E4tt8Zgv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2024

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns with Israeli occupation soldiers on the front lines in the center of Khan Yunis, adding that they targeted an Israeli bulldozer with an RPG shell.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Hadab Al-Bustan site, confirming direct hits.

MIKATI: Talking about calm in Lebanon is illogical without stopping the war in Gaza.

OMAN: We warned of the expansion of the conflict as a result of the aggression on Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing of a group of citizens on Salah al-Din Street, next to the entrance to Deir al-Balah in Gaza.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL: We hold Iran responsible, along with the Houthis, for attacking our forces

Friday, January 12,11:00 am (GMT+2)

RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: The Russian Foreign Ministry called for preventing the escalation of the situation in the region after the American-British attack on Yemen.

American-British airstrikes targeted several sites in #Yemen FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/hqFKWA8zto pic.twitter.com/bMIBM1fdTD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2024

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN:

We will not hesitate to target all sources of threat. The aggression will not deter us from our position in support of the oppression of the Palestinian people. The aggression resulted in the killing of 5 and the wounding of 6 members of the Yemeni armed forces. The American-British aggression will not go unanswered and unpunished. The American-British aggression will not go unanswered and unpunished.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1745734789653512254

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes with machine guns are taking place south of Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces launched an air strike on the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, January 12, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

SAUDI MINISTRY OF DEFENSE: There is no truth to the arrival of foreign forces to King Fahd Base.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes at low altitude in Juhr al-Dik, south of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes at low altitudes in Juhr al-Dik, south of Gaza City. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/hqFKWA8zto pic.twitter.com/UqhDwbTVhi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2024

CHINESE FM: We are ready to calm the situation in the Red Sea.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: This aggression comes in the context of the military umbrella provided by the Western colonial countries for their military barracks in Palestine.

HAMAS: The American-British aggression against the Yemeni army’s areas because it stood by Gaza is an aggression and a provocation to the entire nation.

BRITISH SECRETARY OF STATE FOR THE ARMED FORCES: Our strikes against the Houthis were self-defense.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Israeli occupation released the director of the Khan Yunis Ambulance Center in the Gaza Strip, Awni Khattab, after a 51-day detention.

Friday, January 12, 9:00 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH OFFICIAL SPOKESMAN:

We did not target any country in the world except Israel. We will continue to target Israeli ships heading to them until the end of the aggression against Gaza. There is no naval alliance in the Red Sea, and there is only American-British aggression. There were dad and wounded due to the American-British bombing, and we are working to count them.

An Israeli air strike targeted civil defense forces and paramedics whilst rescuing residents from another air strike in Khan Yunis. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/hqFKWA8zto pic.twitter.com/Jci3RwCRus — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2024

MUHAMMAD ALI AL-HOUTHI: The American-British bombing is barbaric, and we will respond to it.

IRANIAN FM: Washington bears responsibility for the repercussions of targeting Yemen.

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN: There is no justification for the American-British aggression against Yemen.

Friday, January 12, 8:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

Five Palestinians were killed, and others were wounded in an Israeli shelling on a house in Al-Mashaala neighborhood, west of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip. Clashes and heavy Israeli shelling are taking place in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)