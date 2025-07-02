Gaza Court Gives Abu Shabab Ten Days to Surrender or Face Trial in Absentia

The Court charged Abu Shabab with treason, forming an armed gang, and armed rebellion.

The Revolutionary Court in Gaza has given Israeli-backed militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab ten days to hand himself over for trial on various charges, including treason, or be tried in absentia.

According to an Al Jazeera Arabic report, the Revolutionary Court of the Military Judiciary Authority of the Ministry of Interior made the announcement on Wednesday.

The report cited a statement by the Revolutionary Court that the decision is in accordance with the provisions of Palestinian Penal Code No. 16 of 1960 and the Revolutionary Procedures Law of 1979.

The Court charged Abu Shabab with treason and collaborating with hostile parties, contrary to Article (131); forming an armed gang, contrary to Article (176); and armed rebellion, contrary to Article (168), the report noted.

Fugitive from Justice

The Court emphasized that if Abu Shabab fails to respond and surrender, he will be considered a fugitive from justice and will be tried in absentia. It called on anyone who knows of his whereabouts to report him, or be considered concealing a criminal fugitive from justice, the report added.

Security authorities in Gaza have been pursuing Abu Shabab since the end of last year for forming an armed gang that collaborated with Israel, Al Jazeera said. He reportedly took refuge in the eastern areas of Rafah Governorate, which are controlled by the Israeli army.

Abu Shabab’s gang killed civilians, targeted Palestinian resistance members under the direction of the Israeli occupation, and stole aid as soon as it entered the Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, located southeast of Rafah, the report noted.

Jailed for Drug Trafficking

Abu Shabab had been serving a 25-year sentence since 2015 on charges related to drug trafficking and distribution. He escaped from Khan Yunis’ prison in the early days of the Israeli assault on Gaza in October 2023, during a wave of bombings. Soon after, he re-established contact with Israeli intelligence and began organizing the current armed network from his base in Rafah, his birthplace.

Yasser Abu Shabab, Israel’s warlord in Gaza is a 30-year-old criminal who was imprisoned until Oct 7 on charges of possessing of large quantities on narcotics, I learned from multiple sources He’s now expanded his activities from Rafah to Khan Younis, where he’s staying a villa… pic.twitter.com/jwpO7tfwD5 — Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) June 5, 2025

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reportedly confirmed that the Shin Bet (internal security service) was behind the creation of the Abu Shabab gang.

Citing senior intelligence sources, the paper reported that Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar proposed the initiative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of a pilot program to establish an alternative rule to Hamas in limited areas of Gaza.

Criminal Backgrounds

The Israeli plan reportedly involved the controlled distribution of weapons to gang members, mostly individuals with criminal backgrounds recruited to act as mercenaries.

According to the Al Jazeera report, the Israeli army has used the formation of armed gangs, which it backs, to undermine security and stability in the Strip and use them to implement its agenda of starving more than two million Palestinians.

(AJA, PC)