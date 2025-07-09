Resistance Ambushes Intensify across Gaza as Israeli Army Faces Mounting Losses

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian resistance groups have intensified their operations against Israeli occupation forces across the Gaza Strip, launching a series of ambushes and attacks that have inflicted mounting casualties and equipment losses on the Israeli army.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli helicopters, backed by low-flying warplanes and artillery, heavily bombarded the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Wednesday.

Smoke bombs and shells were also fired toward central and eastern Khan Yunis amid reports of a new resistance ambush in the area.

Al-Aqsa TV confirmed that helicopters were dispatched to evacuate dead and wounded soldiers following the ambush.

Al-Quds Brigades release footage showing their fighters, alongside other Palestinian resistance factions, targeting Zionist enemy soldiers and vehicles in Khan Younis with mortar shells. pic.twitter.com/CwmAJ4WLG2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 9, 2025

In recent days, the pace of resistance ambushes has notably escalated, particularly since the resumption of large-scale Israeli military operations in March. These ambushes—often targeting Israeli troops in previously declared “secure” zones—have proven to be effective attritional tactics.

Among the most significant operations was a complex ambush in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, two days ago, carried out by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. At least 19 Israeli soldiers were killed or wounded in the attack.

According to Israeli military data, 883 soldiers have been killed and 6,060 wounded since the war began—most of them in Gaza. The Israeli military continues to acknowledge fresh casualties on a near-daily basis.

Resistance operations were reported Wednesday across several areas of the Strip. In Khan Yunis, Al-Quds (the military wing of Islamic Jihad) broadcast footage showing its fighters, along with other groups, targeting Israeli soldiers and vehicles with mortar shells. The footage depicted the preparation and launch of the mortar attack. The Brigades also claimed to have targeted Israeli forces entrenched on Mars Street in central Khan Yunis with a 107mm missile.

In Sheja’iyya, east of Gaza City, Saraya al-Quds released footage of two Israeli military vehicles being destroyed with anti-tank explosive devices and the capture of a drone.

Meanwhile, in Tuffah, the Al-Quds Brigades reported the sniper killing of an Israeli soldier atop Mount Surani, east of Gaza City.

In Gaza City’s eastern areas, the Al-Qassam Brigades also published footage showing the targeting of occupation forces and vehicles along incursion routes.

(PC, AJA)