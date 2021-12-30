WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Stand by as Jewish Settlers Open Fire at Palestinian Homes in Sheikh Jarrah

December 30, 2021 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli Border Police officers look on during a protest against the eviction of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces stood by as illegal Jewish settlers opened fire on Palestinian homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to a WAFA correspondent, the soldiers also detained a 13-year-old Palestinian boy from the neighborhood.

More than five hundred Palestinians living in the neighborhood are facing threats of forced expulsion at the hands of settlement associations, backed by the Israeli government and its judiciary system, which recently issued a decision to displace seven families.

Jewish settler groups claim the homes were built on land owned by Jews before 1948, claims which official Jordanian and UN documents refute.

 

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the peace process in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, last week, called on Israel “to cease the advancement of all settlement activities immediately,” describing the move as a “flagrant violation of UN resolutions.”

Extremist Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

They often coordinate their raids and assaults against the Palestinian with Israeli Occupation Forces, who provide them with cover and protection.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*