WATCH: Israeli Soldiers Stand by as Jewish Settlers Open Fire at Palestinian Homes in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli occupation forces stood by as illegal Jewish settlers opened fire on Palestinian homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to a WAFA correspondent, the soldiers also detained a 13-year-old Palestinian boy from the neighborhood.

Local reports of Israeli settlers shooting live ammunition at residents in the Sheikh Jarrah area. Luckily, no one was injured. Israeli police didn't detain any settlers. Instead, they arrested a 13-year-old Palestinian kid. #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/Ai0bzUYC3o — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) December 29, 2021

More than five hundred Palestinians living in the neighborhood are facing threats of forced expulsion at the hands of settlement associations, backed by the Israeli government and its judiciary system, which recently issued a decision to displace seven families.

Jewish settler groups claim the homes were built on land owned by Jews before 1948, claims which official Jordanian and UN documents refute.

A horde of extremist Jewish settlers on Wednesday evening terrorized Jerusalemite citizens and opened fire at their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, while Israeli police officers, who protected the settlers, kidnaped a local child.https://t.co/pwyPVHIOb9 — Zwitscher (@HenPre13) December 30, 2021

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the peace process in the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, last week, called on Israel “to cease the advancement of all settlement activities immediately,” describing the move as a “flagrant violation of UN resolutions.”

Extremist Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

They often coordinate their raids and assaults against the Palestinian with Israeli Occupation Forces, who provide them with cover and protection.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)