Gaza Fishermen Brave the Sea to Catch Fish – PHOTOS & VIDEO

March 2, 2024 Articles, Features, Images
As the genocide continues, Gaza fishermen brave the sea to catch fish. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in southern Gaza was at the Rafah beach and sent us these photos. 

Gaza has entered into a state of hunger, and, in some areas, especially in the north, outright famine. 

Food has run out, including animal feed, which desperate residents had initially crushed to turn into ‘flour’, so that devastated families may stay alive for a while longer. 

Though the sea has plenty of fish, enough to stave off some of the starvation, the Israeli military has made it virtually impossible for Gaza’s fishermen to enter their own waters in search of life-saving food. 

But these two brave fishermen in Rafah took their chances and entered the sea. They couldn’t go far, but returned with some fish, enough to start a bidding war between hungry refugees. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour The Palestine Chronicle) 

– Mahmoud Ajjour is a Gaza-based photojournalist. He is the Palestine Chronicle’s correspondent in the Gaza Strip.

