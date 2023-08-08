AIPAC-Sponsored US Delegation Voices Concerns over Jewish Settler Violence

A delegation of Democratic Members of the US Congress, sponsored by AIPAC, voiced concerns on Monday over Jewish settler violence.

A delegation of Democratic Members of the US Congress, who went to Israel this week on an AIPAC-sponsored visit, voiced concerns on Monday over Jewish settler violence against Palestinians during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is leading the delegation, told reporters in Jerusalem of the concerns in the US about the escalation of deadly violence against Palestinians by illegal Jewish settlers.

Jeffries was reported in Haaretz as saying that the issue of settler violence was raised in the meeting with Netanyahu. He explained that it may “complicate efforts to achieve peace in the region.” The congressman provided few details beyond saying that the issue was discussed and that such violence is unacceptable.

A readout from Netanyahu’s office about the meeting included his discussions about peace with Saudi Arabia and Israeli tech innovation but omitted the settler violence issue and the discussion about Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul, which Jeffries said also took place.

The visit came three days after a Jewish settler shot and killed a young Palestinian near the village of Burqa, in the occupied West Bank. The US State Department described the incident as a “terror attack”.

However, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the killer deserves an award for his actions.

(PC, MEMO)