Nicaragua Sues Germany at ICJ over Support to Israel – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Nicaragua has sued Germany at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague over its financial and military aid to Israel in its ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday, the government of Nicaragua said that “it presented a lawsuit before the International Court of Justice against the Federal Republic of Germany for violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crime of Genocide.”

According to the statement, Germany has provided political, financial, and military support to Israel knowing that it would be used to commit “serious violations of international law.”

The statement also highlighted that Germany cut off assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), despite being “perfectly aware of the deadly impact that its decision (…) means in practical terms, which amounts to the collective punishment of millions of Palestinians”.

‘Immediately Stop’

The government stated that on February 2, Nicaragua notified Germany, urging Berlin “to immediately stop the supply of weapons, ammunition, technology and/or components to Israel, reminding it of its obligations under international law.”

“Germany cannot deny knowledge of the serious illegality of the conduct of Israel, nor can it deny that its knowledge triggered obligations for Germany under international law to prevent genocide,” the statement concluded.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the German government provides Israel with 23.9 percent of its imported weapons and it comes only second to the United States in terms of arms procurement.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,228 Palestinians have been killed, and 71,377 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)