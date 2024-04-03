Gaza Genocide – Arab League Convenes to Address Israel’s Aggression

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

During the meeting, Palestinian representative Mahend al-Aklouk cautioned against Israel’s potential ground assault on Rafah city.

An urgent session of the Arab League convened in Cairo on Wednesday to address Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

Wednesday’s meeting was called by Palestine to discuss Arab and international actions on halting Israel’s “genocide and policies of starvation and displacement” against the Palestinians.

Rafah, located in the southern region of Gaza, has become a refuge for over 1.4 million displaced individuals amid the ongoing genocidal war.

Al-Aklouk emphasized the severe consequences an Israeli incursion into Rafah would have on the already vulnerable population.

Despite international condemnation, Israel has signaled its intention to invade Rafah, marking one of the few remaining major communities in Gaza yet to face a ground invasion.

Al-Aklouk further highlighted Israel’s refusal to adhere to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza throughout the Islamic month of Ramadan.

He urged the UN Security Council to enforce the ceasefire resolution and impose sanctions on Israel until it halts its military operations in Gaza.

A resolution passed by the UN Security Council on March 25 urged for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza during Ramadan.

While the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas endorsed the resolution, Israel vowed to continue the war.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,975 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,577 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, Anadolu)