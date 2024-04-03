GAZA LIVE BLOG: US Says Rafah Plan is ‘Unimplementable’ | New Israeli Massacres | Anti-Netanyahu Protest Escalate – Day 180

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out new massacres across Gaza while clashes with Palestinian Resistance groups took place in the central area of the besieged Strip. While calls to investigate the killing of the foreign relief team continued, Israeli media quoted US National Security Jake Sullivan as saying that the Israeli plan regarding Rafah is “unimplementable”. Israeli protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government escalated, as thousands of demonstrators surrounded the Knesset. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,916 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,494 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Wednesday, April 3, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed an Israeli infantry force in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing on the Abu Holi area, south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip

Wednesday, April 3, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA: 176 of our staff were tragically killed in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing on the Abu Holi area, south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded for the second time since the morning in areas adjacent to the border with Lebanon in the Upper Galilee.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded for the second time since the morning in areas adjacent to the border with Lebanon in the Upper Galilee. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/XBV2yNwVUO pic.twitter.com/AzuolD8LUa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

GANTZ: We must not accept violence from any party, and we must not accept ignoring police instructions and breaking barriers as we saw last night in Jerusalem.

EUROPEAN UNION: We expect the implementation of the Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire.

AL-JAZEERA: sirens were sounding in the areas of Zarait, Tawa, Fasuta, Shumira, and Shtoula in Upper Galilee.

Wednesday, April 3, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: Last night’s demonstrations are moving in a worrying direction, and may lead to dangerous situations that should not be reached.

Wednesday, April 3, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted with drones the Israeli Haifa Airport in the occupied Palestinian territories at dawn today.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted with drones the Israeli Haifa Airport in the occupied Palestinian territories at dawn today. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/XBV2yNwVUO pic.twitter.com/LxrtZYNKkA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kissufim on the Gaza Strip after a missile was detected towards the area.

Wednesday, April 3, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

POLITICO (citing a US official): The attack on aid workers in Gaza appeared deliberate because it was carried out with three bombs.

JOE BIDEN: US President Joe Biden expressed his anger and great sadness at the killing of 7 relief workers from the World Central Kitchen organization – including an American – in an Israeli raid in the Gaza Strip on Monday, and said that Israel did not do enough to protect relief workers.

Wednesday, April 3, 01:15 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12: Four policemen were run over in the central Israeli town of Kochav Yair.

(The Palestine Chronicle)