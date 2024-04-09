Gaza Genocide – Israeli Raids Leave Scores Dead, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli raids since Tuesday dawn have targeted several areas in the Gaza Strip, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance continued to confront the Israeli occupation, targeting its military units across the Strip.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, described the devastation caused by Israeli forces as unimaginable, with 90 percent of buildings, facilities, residential towers, and homes surveyed in complete ruin.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry announced that 32 Palestinians were killed and 47 injured. However, additional victims are trapped under rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.

UNRWA under Attack

Al-Jazeera reported that one person was killed and several others wounded in an attack on tribal committees providing aid southeast of Gaza City.

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike on a house in Deir al-Balah killed one person and injured 20 more, along with significant property damage.

After Israeli forces pulled back from Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary went to see what was left behind as people visited their destroyed homes. pic.twitter.com/1WxWds5PKc — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 8, 2024

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah confirmed receiving the bodies of two victims and multiple injured individuals following an Israeli artillery strike on a building housing displaced persons near a UNRWA school east of Deir al-Balah. The strike also caused a large fire to break out at the site.

Khan Yunis

Following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Khan Yunis, Al-Jazeera correspondent said that 84 bodies were recovered from various parts of the city since Monday morning.

Three bodies were retrieved from eastern Bani Suhaila in Khan Yunis and taken to the European Gaza Hospital.

A number of families confirmed that their children had been absent from their homes for more than a month, only to find their bodies after the occupation forces withdrew from the area.

Al-Shifa Hospital

The Palestinian Ministry of Health teams recovered the bodies of 30 martyrs from Al-Shifa Medical Complex, in the presence of a United Nations delegation.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli occupation forces carried out field executions and buried the victims in the hospital courtyards.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, described the dire situation at the facility, highlighting the critical shortage of oxygen.

The hospital’s inability to provide oxygen threatens the lives of hundreds of patients across various health centers and hospitals, as Kamal Adwan Hospital serves as the main oxygen supplier.

(PC, AJA)