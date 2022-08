By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Over 30 Palestinians were killed, including 6 children, and over 250 were wounded in the besieged Gaza Strip since the start of Israel’s military aggression on Friday.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent Mahmoud Ajjour visited some of the destroyed houses, hospital morgues and funeral homes. The photos below are a small sampling of what Palestinians in Gaza are currently enduring.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)