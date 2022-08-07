Ukraine Declares Support for Israel, Condemns Palestinian ‘Terrorism’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As the Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip continues, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk expressed his full support for Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

“As a Ukrainian whose country is under a very brutal attack by its neighbor, I feel great sympathy towards the Israeli public,” Korniychuk said in a statement.

“Attacks on women and children are reprehensible,” Korniychuk added. “Terrorism and malicious attacks against civilians are the daily reality of Israelis and Ukrainians and this appalling threat must be stopped immediately.”

Israeli aggression on the Gaza strip has so far claimed the lives of over 30 Palestinians, including 6 children and four women, and injured more than 250 others.

German Ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, also expressed his solidarity with Tel Aviv, reiterating Israel’s “right to self-defense.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)