It was a Single Bullet – Resistance Roundup – Day 118

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A single bullet, somewhere between Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods, in northern Gaza. The bullet was fired by a Palestinian sniper with Al-Qassam Brigades, using al-Ghoul sniper gun.

Prior to the firing, three Israeli military men stood in the middle of a destroyed neighborhood. What appeared to be an officer pointed into several directions, giving instructions to his troops. He seemed confident that the Resistance, in that specific spot, had been eliminated.

But it wasn’t. The Israeli officer fell, and his soldiers ran away.

This was one of several scenes shared in several videos throughout the day. Again and again, it is clear that the battle in the north is not finished. In fact, it is gaining momentum.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a group of occupation soldiers barricaded inside a house west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip with an anti-fortification TBG shell, leaving them dead and wounded. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with a tandem shell west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed that they targeted three Zionist vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 shells on the outskirts of Sheikh Radwan in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombarded enemy gatherings west of Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli military vehicles and sniping an Israeli officer in the Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods, west of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/9JS3frwVaH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2024

“Watch: Al-Qassam fighters clashing with the enemy’s vehicles west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. “After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they had targeted a military vehicle belonging to the Zionist Engineering Corps with an “Al-Yassin 105 shell on the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades have seized 3 drones south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the southern part of Gaza City. “Watch: Al-Qassam fighters targeting occupation vehicles and sniping a Zionist officer in the Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods, west of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters fought clashes at dawn today with the occupation forces storming the city of Tubas on several axes, raining heavy barrages of bullets and explosive devices on them. “We targeted a group of enemy soldiers stationed inside an apartment in the Industrial Square west of Gaza City with a (TPG) shell. “We are engaged in fierce clashes with machine guns and appropriate weapons against enemy soldiers and vehicles in the axes of advancement west and southwest of Khan Yunis. “We bombed enemy gatherings in the Kissufim military site with a barrage of mortar shells.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen clashing with Israeli vehicles west of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/HYkcDBsnvS pic.twitter.com/lkdCXZwKz2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 1, 2024

“After returning from the battle lines in central Khan Yunis, Saraya Al-Quds fighters confirm targeting a military vehicle and two Zionist troop carriers with tandem shells and engaging in combat with enemy soldiers from point blank range, causing a number of them to fall between dead and wounded. “We bombarded with mortar shells the positions of enemy soldiers and vehicles east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:00 PM on Thursday 1/2/2024, targeted the spying equipment at the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:12 PM on Thursday 1/2/2024, targeted the Ramta site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:55 PM on Thursday 1/2/2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 PM, on Thursday, 01-02-2024, targeted the Zarit barracks with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)