GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Chaos | War Back in Northern Gaza | Resistance Fights Back – Day 219

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media reported that a member of the National Security Council resigned in protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s lack of a political vision, while the Israeli army estimates that the achievements in Gaza may be eroded as negotiations falter. The war has returned to the northern area of the Strip, with intense bombardment of Jabaliya and more forced evacuations.



Meanwhile, the Resistance fought back, with clashes reported in several areas of Gaza and missiles targeting Israeli territory. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,971 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,641 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, May 12, 1:30 pm (GMT +2)

WALL STREET JOURNAL: Israel’s control of Rafah is unlikely to deal a strong tactical blow to Hamas. The return of fighting in Gaza City and the northern areas of the Gaza Strip shows that Hamas maintains its fighting capabilities.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: We have lost 80% of our capabilities, and no one is responding to the appeals we make to international institutions.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: We have lost 80% of our capabilities, and no one is responding to the appeals we make to international institutions. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GSyXS1gno5 pic.twitter.com/WiYtkqUrnF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2024

LEADER OF ISLAMIC JIHAD MOVEMENT: “Our Palestinian people and their resistance are fighting in Gaza in a battle the likes of which they have never faced before. We will fight and fight until victory, and I pray to God to strengthen the hearts of our people.”

MAARIV: Major General Yogav Bar Shesht, deputy superintendent of the security system, was injured during clashes with the resistance in Gaza the day before yesterday, Friday.

HAARETZ: Ten Israeli officers and soldiers have committed suicide since October 7.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile was launched from Gaza towards the surrounding settlements.

AMERICAN MEDIA: About 3,000 people were arrested during university demonstrations.

Sunday, May 12, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

ERDOGAN: Netanyahu has reached a level that would arouse Hitler’s jealousy.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation continues to target our crews and uses all means at its disposal to kill Palestinians.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent clashes are taking place between the resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent clashes are taking place between the resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GSyXS1gno5 pic.twitter.com/zHcJj6LMPj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling continues on residential buildings in the Jabalia camp, north of Gaza, noting that the occupation forces are penetrating the vicinity of shelter centers for displaced people in the camp.

ABC (quoting former US State Department officials): More than 34,000 Palestinians – including 14,000 children – were killed, most of them killed by American munitions.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling continues on residential buildings in the Jabalia camp, north of Gaza, noting that the occupation forces are penetrating the vicinity of shelter centers for displaced people in the camp. ABC (quoting former US State Department officials):… pic.twitter.com/1isQxbtLpH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2024

ISRAELI OFFICIALS (to Haaretz): The ministers expressed their support for the continued authorization of the Israeli delegation to resume negotiations.

Sunday, May 12, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

NUSEIRAT MUNICIPALITY: Running out of fuel within 48 hours heralds a humanitarian crisis and serious health and environmental disasters.

SPANISH FM: The evacuation of thousands of Palestinians is unacceptable, and the military operation in Rafah must stop.

ISRAELI MEDIA: About 30 people were arrested during a demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Sunday, May 12, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

WALLA: The army estimates that achievements in Gaza may be eroded as negotiations on the return of the kidnapped falter.

The army accuses Netanyahu’s government of not exploiting operational achievements in Gaza to achieve political progress.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army failed to intercept a drone over the sea in the Nahariya area, and the location of its landing is being verified.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombarded enemy crowds east of Rafah with a missile barrage.

Sunday, May 12, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes with the enemy east of Jabaliya.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes with the enemy east of Jabaliya. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GSyXS1gno5 pic.twitter.com/X7aTwP7gyA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2024

UNRWA: About 300,000 people fled Rafah last week

ISRAELI RADIO: Israeli Radio reported the resignation of the person responsible for drawing up strategic affairs in the Israeli National Security Council, Yoram Hamo, indicating that the reason for the resignation was the failure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take decisions regarding the day after the war and the return of operations in northern Gaza.

Sunday, May 12, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli drones were firing at shelter centers and residential buildings in the Jabalia camp, indicating that the occupation forces were penetrating the eastern regions of Jabaliya.

Sunday, May 12, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched new raids on the northern Gaza Strip before dawn on Sunday.

Sunday, May 12, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out artillery shelling early on Sunday in the center and east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, May 12, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

ASQALAN (ASHKELON) MUNICIPALITY: Two missiles were fired early Sunday towards the city from the Gaza Strip, one of which fell into the city, while the other was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation is carrying out intense bombardment of Jabaliya, and we cannot advance to retrieve the wounded. All hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are out of service.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation carried out intense bombardment of Jabaliya, and we could not. advance to retrieve the wounded. All hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are out of service. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GSyXS1gno5 pic.twitter.com/JnY8TWn4ls — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2024

Sunday, May 12, 01:30 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau said that the war waged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his army on the Gaza Strip is absurd and aimless.

(The Palestine Chronicle)