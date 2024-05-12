Relentless Israeli Bombardment – Two Doctors among Scores of Palestinians Killed in Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others wounded in the early hours of Sunday as Israeli warplanes carried out continuous airstrikes across various parts of the Gaza Strip.

In the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza, an airstrike on a residential building resulted in the killing of nine civilians, including numerous children, and injuries to others. This incident occurred in the Arraiba area northwest of Rafah and targeted the residence of the Hashash family.

Moreover, intensive airstrikes were launched by Israeli forces on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli drones also targeted ambulances near a UNRWA clinic in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation carried out intense bombardment of Jabaliya, and we could not. advance to retrieve the wounded. All hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip are out of service. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GSyXS1gno5 pic.twitter.com/JnY8TWn4ls — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 12, 2024

In another incident, Israeli Apache helicopters opened fire in the southern outskirts of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza City, killing two and injuring five. The injured were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Additional airstrikes hit residential areas near the Hassan al-Banna Mosque in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, causing one death and six injuries, with the victims being rushed to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Israeli strikes also killed Dr. Mohammed Nemer Qazaat and his son, Dr. Yousef Qazaat, both medical doctors, following an airstrike in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza.

Originally from Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, the two Palestinian doctors had moved to Deir al-Balah seeking safety. Their bodies were later moved to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Two doctors, a father and his son, were killed by Israeli occupation after bobming thier home as a part of the genocidal war on Gaza

استشهاد الدكتور محمد نمر قزعاط أحد مؤسسي جراحة الأطفال بقطاع #غزة، ونجله يوسف طبيب الأسنان في دير البلح pic.twitter.com/ZDa9W3Jwc4 — محسن الإفرنجي Mohsen Alafranji (@MohsenAlafranj) May 12, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,971 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,641 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

"We have to call it for what it is: A genocide“ Namibian’sJustice Minister Yvonne Dausab speaks at the Global Anti-Apartheid Conference in Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/UpiYX6ThyN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 11, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)