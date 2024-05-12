Relentless Israeli Bombardment – Two Doctors among Scores of Palestinians Killed in Gaza

May 12, 2024 Blog, News
Israeli forces continue to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed and others wounded in the early hours of Sunday as Israeli warplanes carried out continuous airstrikes across various parts of the Gaza Strip.

In the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza, an airstrike on a residential building resulted in the killing of nine civilians, including numerous children, and injuries to others. This incident occurred in the Arraiba area northwest of Rafah and targeted the residence of the Hashash family.

Moreover, intensive airstrikes were launched by Israeli forces on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. 

Israeli drones also targeted ambulances near a UNRWA clinic in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In another incident, Israeli Apache helicopters opened fire in the southern outskirts of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southeast Gaza City, killing two and injuring five. The injured were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Additional airstrikes hit residential areas near the Hassan al-Banna Mosque in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, causing one death and six injuries, with the victims being rushed to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Israeli strikes also killed Dr. Mohammed Nemer Qazaat and his son, Dr. Yousef Qazaat, both medical doctors, following an airstrike in Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza. 

Originally from Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, the two Palestinian doctors had moved to Deir al-Balah seeking safety. Their bodies were later moved to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.  

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,971 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,641 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip. 

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children. 

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*