GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Army Storms Central Gaza | Israel Fears Iran’s Retaliation | Smotrich: Invade Rafah – Day 188

The Israeli army began a surprise military operation in the central Gaza Strip, in the vicinity of the Nuseirat refugee camp. The Israeli war council will meet tonight to discuss a possible Iranian retaliation to the attack on the consulate in Damascus. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Tel Aviv is obligated to continue the war and invade Rafah. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,482 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,049 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, April 11, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We took control of an Israeli Quadcopter aircraft.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted Palestinians in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah.

MAARIV: Former Israeli Justice Minister Ham Ramon said that the war ended with a strategic defeat for Israel. The war did not achieve its goals and the Chief of Staff must submit his resignation.

WALL STREET JOURNAL: Intelligence reports talk about a possible imminent attack on Israeli assets.

Thursday, April 11, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ABC (citing informed source): Israel’s regional interests are at great risk. Iran may retaliate with a proportionate response targeting an Israeli diplomatic facility or by striking Israel directly.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling and intense raids targeted the northern outskirts of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The 162nd Division began a surprise military operation in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The army began a military operation in the vicinity of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

UNICEF: UNICEF announced that its vehicle was hit by live ammunition while it was waiting to enter the northern Gaza Strip, which is besieged by Israel.

Thursday, April 11, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli War Council is meeting today in light of threats of a possible Iranian response to the bombing of the consulate in Damascus.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft bombed the Nuseirat camp, coinciding with clashes between the resistance and invading Israeli forces.

SMOTRICH: We are obligated to continue fighting terrorism and deepen our operations in Rafah.

HAARETZ: The army’s claims that the sons of Ismail Haniyeh were on their way to carry out an attack are not accepted even by Hamas’s opponents because their children were with them.

ISRAELI INTERIOR MINISTER: There is no reason to prevent the Haredim from joining the army.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were killed in a bombing by Israeli boats on the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

RUSSIAN FM: The October 7 attack should not be used as an excuse to punish millions of Palestinians.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and a number were wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a school and a residential building in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

LIEBERMAN: Netanyahu must transfer power in Gaza to Egypt.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: he bodies of two Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombing on an apartment in Burj Al-Salhi, north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: he Israeli occupation bombed the Fishermen’s Port and its surroundings, west of Gaza City.7

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: the Air Force carried out a joint exercise in recent days with its Cypriot counterpart in which it trained for long-range attacks and sorties.

Thursday, April 11, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA CHANNEL: Violent clashes were taking place at dawn today between the resistance and the occupation army in Madinat Al-Zahra, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, April 11, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: We destroyed 11 Houthi drones.

Thursday, April 11, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: the Israeli army bombed – before dawn on Thursday – the Moaz bin Jabal Mosque in the new camp in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, which led to a fire.

Thursday, April 11, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: In a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Blinken reiterated US support for Israel’s security. The secretary made it clear that the United States will stand by Israel against any threats from Iran and its ‘proxies.’

