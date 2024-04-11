US, Allies Anticipate Potential Iranian Strike on Israel – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran has vowed to target Israel following an attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

The United States and its allies expect Iran or its proxies to launch a missile or drone strike on Israel, the New-York based news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing “people familiar with the intelligence.”

“The potential assault, possibly using high-precision missiles, may happen in the coming days, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss confidential matters,” Bloomberg reported, adding that “it is seen as more a matter of when, not if”.

Iran has vowed to target Israel following an attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 1.

#Iran possesses nine types of missiles with speeds ranging from 6,125 kilometers per hour to 17,151 kilometers per hour (equivalent to Mach 5-14), a report by #Iranian news agency ISNA revealed. The report emphasized that these ranges are capable of targeting "Israel". This… pic.twitter.com/DFJmjNrr0l — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 11, 2024

At least 13 people were killed in the Israeli strike, including seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military advisors.

Among the victims were General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, and his deputy, General Hadi Haj Rahemi.

According to Bloomberg, the attack would target military, not civilian facilities.

“US officials are helping Israel on planning and sharing intelligence assessments,” according to the report.

Moreover, the intelligence sources noted that “an attack from Iran and its proxies may not necessarily come from Israel’s north, where Tehran’s ally Hezbollah in Lebanon is located.”

While Washington has now shifted position regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, repeatedly calling on Israel to reach an agreement, the Biden Administration has reportedly stated that it would support Tel Aviv in the event of an attack by Iran or its proxies.

“As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is iron clad,” US President Joe Biden reportedly said on Wednesday.

#Iran is not threatening; it plans to exercise its right and retaliate for #Israel's violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention by assassinating 7 generals and officers in a consulate protected by diplomatic immunity.https://t.co/OOO8PVrWmB — Elijah J. Magnier 🇪🇺 (@ejmalrai) April 11, 2024

Meanwhile, according to Al-Jazeera, the German company Lufthansa announced that it had suspended its flights to and from Tehran, due to a state of alert in anticipation of possible Iranian retaliation against the backdrop of a suspected Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria.

A company spokesman told Reuters, “We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities, and the safety of passengers and crew members is Lufthansa’s top priority.”

Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines are the only Western companies operating international flights to Tehran.

‘Israel Will Be Punished’

Describing last week’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus as a “mistake,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Israel “will be punished” for it.

Khamenei made the remarks during his Eid al-Fitr sermon in the Iranian capital of Tehran, after leading mass congregational prayers attended by tens of thousands of people.

“The evil regime made a mistake in this case, and it must and will be punished,” Iran’s supreme leader warned, escalating speculation that retaliatory military action is imminent.

Khamenei also denounced the Israeli onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, saying Tel Aviv is incapable of dealing with the Palestinian Resistance and is resorting to child killing.

He also lashed out at Western governments, saying the events in Gaza over the last six months have revealed the “evil nature of Western civilization.”

Vowing Retaliation

Iran’s top political and military leaders have in recent days issued strongly-worded statements, vowing retaliation for the attack that came amid heightened regional tensions.

On April 1, Khamenei issued a stern warning in Hebrew, vowing that Israel would regret its decision to bomb the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Using his X platform account, Khamenei tweeted in Hebrew, proclaiming that “God’s willing, we will make the Zionists regret their crime of aggression”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, during his visit to Syria on Monday, accused the US of giving Israel the “green light” for the Damascus attack, claiming that the attack was carried out with US-made aircraft and missiles.

Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, said none of the Israeli embassies are safe after the Damascus attack.

His remarks came amid reports that 28 Israeli diplomatic missions in the West Asia region have been closed in recent days in anticipation of an Iranian retaliatory strike.

Tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran, which do not have diplomatic relations, have been escalating in the wake of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz emphasized Israel’s readiness to retaliate in the event of an Iranian military strike.

“If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack inside Iran,” he wrote.

(The Palestine Chronicle)