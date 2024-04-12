GAZA LIVE BLOG: Attacks on Central Gaza Continues | No Rules of Engagement | West Readies for Iranian Attack – Day 189

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli attack on the central region of the Gaza Strip continued, with scores of Palestinians killed and injured. Quoting a reserve officer, The Economist revealed that there are no rules of engagement in Gaza. Citing sources familiar to the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported that an Iranian attack is expected in the next 48 hours. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,634 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,214 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, April 12, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE: The British Foreign Office called on its nationals in Israel to leave if their stay there is not necessary.

FRANCE: the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to return the families of diplomats in Tehran to France.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE: France advises its citizens not to travel to Iran, Israel, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories.

UN OFFICE FOR HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS: a team of its staff found extensive destruction in Khan Yunis and unexploded bombs weighing a thousand pounds.

WHO: 9,000 patients need treatment outside the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: the army banned its members from traveling abroad without permission as part of its preparedness for a possible.

FINANCIAL TIMES: Washington warned Tehran against attacking American targets.

Friday, April 12, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched an air strike targeting the vicinity of Al-Salhi Towers, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,634 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,214 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

ISRAELI RESERVE OFFICER: The British Economist magazine quoted an unnamed Israeli reserve officer in the Gaza Strip as saying that the rules of engagement are not applied in the Strip and that the commander of any Israeli unit can consider anyone a terrorist.

AL-JAZEERA: The head of police operations in the North Gaza Governorate and his son were killed as a result of the bombing of their house in the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip.

Friday, April 12, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blew up a number of buildings north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, amid clashes with the Palestinian resistance.

CHANNEL 12: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin assured his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant that Israel can rely entirely on America in confronting the threats of Iran and its agents in the region.

Friday, April 12, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: the Israeli army and the Israeli foreign intelligence (Mossad) have approved plans to target the heart of Iran if Tehran intends to bomb Israel from inside Iranian territory.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 25 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a home for the Tabatibi family in the Sidra area of ​​the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City.

Friday, April 12, 07:45 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: At least 25 Palestinians killed in an Israeli bombing of the Tabatibi house in the Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters are bombing the northern areas of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)