GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacres in Nuseirat | Gaza Children severely Malnourished | Israel Ready for ‘Third Phase’ | Ceasefire Talks underway – DAY 78

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s war on Gaza is facing more obstacles as strong Palestinian Resistance continues to repel Israeli attacks in Jabaliya, Shejaiya and Khan Yunis. While Israeli media speak about a ‘third phase’ of the Israeli war, the Israeli military continues to strike the strip, with greater focus on the central areas, namely Nuseirat and Deir al Balah. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Saturday, December 23, 12:30 pm (GMT+3)

EURO-MED MONITOR: The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called for the formation of an international delegation to visit Israeli prisons, where about 8,000 Palestinians are held, subjected to systematic torture, ill-treatment, enforced disappearance, and premeditated killing.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed 5 Israeli tanks in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, using two unexploded Israeli missiles, killing and wounding all of its members.

AL-JAZEERA: Scores of Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing targeting Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Scores of Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing targeting Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UNe7tLuMM4 pic.twitter.com/lyHxFV4rsp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23,11:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army targeted a gas station in Jabaliya, while clashes took place in its vicinity, resulting in the damage of an Israeli vehicle.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: One of our fighters killed four soldiers from zero range.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: One of our fighters killed four soldiers from zero range. 🎥 Fighters from the Mujahideen Brigades target an Israeli helicopter with a SAM 7 surface-to-air missile east of Khan Younis. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UNe7tLuMM4 pic.twitter.com/HeaeMYB32S — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

UNRWA DIRECTOR: The Israeli army is ordering residents to move to areas that are subjected to continuous raids in the Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up a tunnel opening in the vicinity of an Israeli special force in Juhr al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip, leaving its members dead and wounded.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed Israeli vehicles that penetrated east of Rafah.

IRANIAN LEADER ALI KHAMENEI: The United States brazenly used its veto power to prevent a resolution to stop the aggression against Gaza. The United States participates in Israel’s crime by dropping bombs on women, children, and defenseless civilians.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: The Gaza Municipality announced the collapse of its services system after 78 days of working under fire due to the continued aggression and a complete fuel outage.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: The Gaza Municipality announced the collapse of its services system after 78 days of working under fire due to the continued aggression and a complete fuel outage. 🎥 Naseem Hassan, a paramedic working at the Nasser Medical Hospital, speaks about the… pic.twitter.com/vYRttSwKYJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23,10:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported the intensification and continuing armed clashes in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

KIBBUTZ OFFICIAL IN GALILEE (to Israeli Radio): 87 of 155 homes are no longer habitable due to bombing from Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our mujahideen are engaged in clashes in Jabaliya al-Balad.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out raids on the Khardali area in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, December 23,9:00 am (GMT+3)

UNICEF: 80% of Gaza’s children suffer from “severe food insecurity”.

🚨 UNICEF: 80% of Gaza’s children suffer from “severe food insecurity". FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UNe7tLuMM4 pic.twitter.com/ONto8ucMPk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

ISRAELI CHANNEL 13: Israeli army attacked a number of Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are trying to advance into Jabaliya al-Balad from the west and east, and have disrupted all lines of communication in the region.

Saturday, December 23,8:00 am (GMT+3)

WHO DIRECTOR: people in Gaza are facing hunger and selling their possessions in exchange for food.

AL-JAZEERA: ISRAELI ARMY carried out an air strike targeting the town of Kafr Kila in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon.

🚨The moment an Al-Manar TV team survived an Israeli raid that targeted the Al-Khurdali area in southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UNe7tLuMM4 pic.twitter.com/ENEiFbBO7H — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

CNN (citing US officials): Israel had offered a week-long truce in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of 35 detainees.

Saturday, December 23, 07:30 am (GMT+3)

GUTERRES: UN Secretary-General António Guterres said 136 UN staff have died during the 75-day war in the Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)