GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Intensifies Attacks on Jabaliya | 13 Soldiers Killed | Arab Resistance Escalates | Death Toll Climbs – DAY 79

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

13 Israeli officers and soldiers were killed in a single day, according to the Israeli military. Palestinian Resistance says the number is much higher considering the heavy losses they inflicted on advancing Israeli troops. As the Israeli military redeploys out of certain areas, it is intensifying its attacks on others, mainly Jabaliya, Nuseirat, and Khan Yunis. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,258 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,688 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Sunday, December 24, 10:30 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the Western Galilee.

MAARIV: Maariv newspaper quoted the former Israeli Deputy Chief of Staff as saying, “Continuing the fighting is impossible with a government that is unable to define the goals of the war,” in reference to the Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported the closure of a number of settlements in the Galilee, due to what it said were warnings of the launching of anti-tank missiles from Lebanon.

MEDICAL SOURCE: 19 Palestinians were killed in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, due to the continuous Israeli bombing since Saturday evening.

AL-JAZEERA: Two people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli bombing east of Khan Yunis.

IRANIAN NAVY: We are introducing modern military and defense equipment to our forces.

Sunday, December 24, 9:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Scores of Palestinians were killed in the town of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Rafi’i School in Jabalia Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, and that they arrested the men and forced the women out.

AL-JAZEERA: 40 Palestinians were killed, along with dozens of wounded, in Israeli bombing of homes in the central region of the Gaza Strip since Saturday evening.

WSJ (quoting Israeli military analysts): Hamas’ tunnel system hinders Israel’s control over Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A senior official visited Cairo to discuss a prisoner exchange deal.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli occupation artillery positions in Dishon with missiles, and we achieved a “direct hit.”

YAIR LAPID: “There is no trust between the security and political systems.”

Sunday, December 24, 8:00 am (GMT+3)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army said that it monitored the firing of several shells at its positions in the Shebaa Farms on Sunday morning.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: The Israeli occupation army continued its heavy raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, December 24, 07:10 am (GMT+3)

ISRAELI ARMY: Eight officers and soldiers were killed in ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: Israeli strike targets the Nubrus family home in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intense fighting between Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli army in the town of Jabaliya in northern Gaza.

