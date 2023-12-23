Scores of Palestinians Killed and Injured in ongoing Israeli Bombardment of Gaza

The Israeli occupation forces continued to target civilians in various parts of the Gaza Strip on Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving dozens of dead and wounded.

While Israeli forces continue to prevent ambulances from reaching various areas in Gaza City, the bodies of the dead remain in the streets or under the rubble, while scores of wounded cannot be rescued.

Northern Gaza

Al-Jazeera correspondent reported that scores of Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombing targeting Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday morning. He noted that ambulance and civil defense crews could not reach the area due to the massive destruction.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces surrounded the Red Crescent ambulance service in Gaza City and arrested eight of its staff.

Moreover, Israeli military vehicles continue to bulldoze a street near the Indonesian Hospital, in an attempt to advance into Tal al-Zaatar, north of Gaza.

The occupation warplanes also launched a series of violent raids on Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Central Gaza

Israeli warplanes targeted two houses in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in two deaths and dozens of injuries.

Warplanes also bombed a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing several people and wounding others.

Moreover, Israeli warplanes launched a series of violent raids on the al-Mughraqa and al-Zahraa areas in central Gaza.

Southern Gaza

Israeli artillery launched violent shelling in the eastern areas of the southern Gaza Strip, leaving scores of casualties.

The shelling targeted the city of Rafah and various parts of the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,050 Palestinians have been killed, and 53,320 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)