Gaza Reels: 420,000 Palestinians Displaced since Israel’s Violation of Ceasefire

Since Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18th and imposed a siege blocking aid since March 2nd, 420,000 Palestinians have been newly displaced in Gaza, with 69% of the territory now under evacuation or “no-go” orders, according to UNRWA.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on Friday that “nearly 420,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire” on March 18th due to Israeli actions in Gaza.

The agency highlighted in a statement the severe humanitarian consequences, noting that “humanitarian aid and supplies have not entered the Gaza Strip since 2 March 2025, when the Israeli Authorities imposed a siege,” a period “already three times longer than the one enforced in October 2023 when the war started.”

UNRWA further stated that “at least 20 displacement orders issued by the Israeli military between 18 March and 14 April, in total,” have resulted in “about 69% of the Gaza Strip is under active displacement orders, within the ‘no-go’ zone or both.”

The agency also warned that “resumed bombardments and the total restriction on aid are severely hampering humanitarian agencies’ ability to respond to urgent needs—especially food, clean water, sanitation, shelter, and medical supplies.”

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)