Gaza Refugees Hold Early Ramadan Competition in Displacement Camp – PHOTOS

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

The holy month of Ramadan is approaching, promising social and spiritual activities, and even competition among young children who want to be recognized for their achievements.

For Palestinian Muslims in Gaza, neither the destruction by the Israeli army of most schools or mosques can hinder life. Therefore, teachers from across Gaza, are now all displaced along with their students and nearly 1.9 million Palestinains are trying to keep their pupils active.

In this refugee camp in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands have taken refuge since the start of the Israeli war on October 7, a Quran memorization competition was held.

The event aimed to recognize 60 students for their achievements, and was held in the Al-Quds School, which is now a shelter for thousands of displaced civilians.

The winners were both girls and boys, and the judging committee was composed of female teachers from the school and other schools.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in southern Gaza attended the competition and sent us these photos ..

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)