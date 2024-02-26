Jordanian Army Carries out Largest Aid Landing Operation over Gaza Coast – VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Jordanian army air-dropped aid and relief to displaced Palestinians in besieged Gaza. The Palestine Chronicle captured the moment airplanes began their mission over the Gaza coast.

The Jordanian army announced that on Monday it carried out the largest aid landing operation for the residents of Gaza since the start of the Israeli war on the Strip last October.

The Jordanian army said in a statement published in the official news agency, Petra that the aid landings were carried out by three Jordanian aircraft and a French C-130 aircraft and targeted 11 sites on the Gaza coast from the north to the south of the Strip.

The aid, which, according to Petra was delivered under the direction of King Abdullah II, included relief and food items.

The Jordanian military also said that the new airdrop was mainly aimed at delivering aid directly to the population, adding that it continues to send aid through Egypt’s al-Arish International Airport as well.

The Jordanian army has so far carried out 16 airdrops, with previous landings earmarked for the Jordanian field hospital and one for about 800 people trapped inside St. Porphyrios Church in the Zeitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Some previous operations have been carried out with the participation of the Netherlands and France.

Israel has previously said Jordanian landings are coordinated with them.

The operations by the Jordanian army come as warnings of widespread famine in the besieged enclave mount, as Palestinian sources confirm the death of a number of people from starvation.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,782 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,043 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7.

(PC, AJA)