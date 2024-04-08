GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hamas: No Progress in Negotiations | Ben-Gvir Threatens Netanyahu over Rafah | Famine Spreads – Day 185

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A top official with the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas told Al-Jazeera that there was no progress in the negotiations in Cairo, and the Israeli delegation did not respond to any of Hamas’ demands. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Netanyahu’s post as prime minister is at risk if he does not invade Rafah. Reports by Israeli media highlighted that the withdrawal from Khan Yunis is linked to combat fatigue and no goals were achieved. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,207 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, April 8, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

GALLANT: Military pressure on Hamas allowed us the flexibility to work to return the “kidnapped”.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian child was martyred and others were injured as a result of Israeli occupation artillery shelling of areas east of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 33,207 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

KAN: A drone that entered from Lebanon exploded in an open area in the Western Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

GERMAN FM: We reject Nicaragua’s allegations that we violated the Genocide Convention.

MAARIV: The Israeli budget deficit has reached $7 billion since the beginning of the year.

Monday, April 8, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

LAPID: We are ready to provide a complete safety net for Netanyahu at any moment to reach a deal that guarantees the return of the kidnapped people.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bombing leaves wounded in the town of Al-Qarara in Khan Yunis.

SMOTRICH: Israeli media said that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold an Israeli cabinet meeting to decide on the exchange deal with Hamas and a ground military invasion of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of a number of Palestinians were recovered a short while ago from under the rubble in the Shifa Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A political analyst in Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said that the Israeli government lost the war in the Gaza Strip and that Israel has become isolated.

Monday, April 8, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Nicaragua’s legal team before International Justice said that Germany violated the Genocide Convention by supporting Israel.

FAMILY OF WALID DAQQA: Israel is holding his body and preventing us from holding a funeral.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: a Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted areas east of the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: In the first hearing, Nicaragua calls on the International Court of Justice to oblige Germany to stop selling weapons to Israel

Monday, April 8, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI FM: Hezbollah must be deterred.

CHANNEL 12: The Israeli opposition requested an emergency session of the Knesset to discuss the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, concluding a deal with Hamas, a ceasefire, and the growing risks of war with Iran.

BEN-GVIR: Netanyahu will lose his role as prime minister if he ends the war without invading Rafah.

HAARETZ: The Israeli army withdrew from Khan Yunis without achieving its goals.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 8 Palestinians were recovered from the eastern regions of the city of Khan Yunis and transferred to the European Gaza Hospital.

Monday, April 8, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12 (quoting high-ranking Israeli political source): The negotiating delegation still has a long time to go to conclude a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Monday, April 8, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Two people were killed and another injured as a result of a raid launched by Israeli occupation army fighters on a house in the town of Sultaniyeh in southern Lebanon at dawn today.

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL (to Al-Jazeera): There was no progress in the negotiations in Cairo, and the Israeli delegation did not respond to any of Hamas’ demands.

Monday, April 8, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

WORLD FOOD PROGRAM: “Famine is closer than ever before” in the northern Gaza Strip.

Monday, April 8, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12 OPINION POLL: 56% of Israelis do not believe that the government is doing enough to return the prisoners, while 39% indicated that it is doing enough to return them.

HAARETZ: The army withdraws from Gaza due to combat fatigue.

Monday, April 8, 04:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Australia has appointed a retired general who heads the air force to monitor Israel’s investigation into the killing of seven aid workers by Israeli shelling last week, reiterating its demand for “full accountability” of those responsible.

CAIRO NEWS (Citing a senior Egyptian source): Hamas and Qatar delegations have left Cairo and will return within two days to agree on the terms of the final agreement. The Israeli and American delegations will leave the Egyptian capital within a few hours.

