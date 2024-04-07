The Khan Yunis Retreat – Resistance Roundup – Day 184

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, said in a statement on Sunday that the Israeli military’s decision to leave Khan Yunis is directly related to the stiffness of the Resistance.

Al-Qassam Brigades said that even though Israel had destroyed much of the area, it failed to break the Resistance in Khan Yunis, and, like other areas in Gaza, it was forced to abandon its mission.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded Eshkol and the settlements around Gaza with a rocket barrage this afternoon. “After returning from the combat lines: “- Our fighters confirmed the downing of a zionist Quadcopter drone and took control of a Skylark drone in the skies of Gaza City. “- Our fighters in the sniper unit confirmed killing a zionist soldier who was barricaded in one of the houses in the Sheikh Ajlin area, southwest of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades release video of their fighters preparing and launching rockets in northern Gaza pic.twitter.com/Q9rEEh6hOG — WAR News 🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷🇾🇪🇮🇶🇸🇾 (@WAR3138) April 7, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The occupation entered most areas of the Gaza Strip, completely destroying them, boasting that it succeeded in dismantling the Hamas brigades. “Every time the occupation returned to areas where it assumed it would not find resistance, it was surprised by fierce and qualitative resistance. “The occupation was forced to end its operations even before achieving its goals, with examples including Al-Jawazat, Al-Shifa, and Khan Yunis.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The occupation is forced to end its operations before achieving its goals. Every time the occupation army returned to areas where it was supposed to find no resistance, it was surprised by violent and qualitative resistance. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:… pic.twitter.com/XhhEVORw6X — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 7, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:10 AM on Sunday, 07-04-2024, targeted the command headquarters of the air and missile defense in Keila Barracks and the missile and artillery base in Yoav with dozens of Katyusha rockets. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 1:45 PM on Sunday, 07-04-2024, targeted a new enemy artillery entrenchment in the vicinity of the Al-Manara site with artillery shells. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:10 PM on Sunday, 07-04-2024, launched an aerial assault using attack drones on a new gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles behind the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills, hitting its target precisely. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:32 PM on Sunday, 07-04-2024, targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons.”

Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah shoots down an armed US-Israeli Hermes 900 drone caught violating Lebanon's airspace. https://t.co/jmZAaRnrxd pic.twitter.com/Eqg6eMeaIZ — tim anderson (@timand2037) April 7, 2024

(The Palestine Chronicle)