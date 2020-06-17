Gaza’s Young Athletes Back on the Pitch (PHOTOS)

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Life in Gaza is slowly getting back to normal, well, as normal as possible considering the protracted Israeli siege on the Gaza Strip.

Gaza authority, like other governments in the region and around the world, is feeling more confident to gradually reopen the economy, allowing society to function, although under strict guidelines.

I visited Hilal Sports Academy in Gaza where young athletes have finally been allowed back on the pitch after a three-month hiatus. Spirits were high and the pent-up energy of a three-month lockdown was felt throughout the day.

(The Palestine Chronicle)