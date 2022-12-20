General Strike Declared in West Bank in Mourning of Late Prisoner Abu Hamid

December 20, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian activists organized a rally in solidarity with cancer-stricken Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

A one-day general strike has been declared across the occupied West Bank cities, including Jerusalem, in mourning of the late Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abu Hamid died on Monday morning after battling cancer for several years.

The strike was called for by Palestinian political movement Fatah, which also called for a day of rage at contact points with the Israeli army.

Abu Hamid entered into a coma two days ago and was transferred on Monday from Ramle clinic prison, where he has been kept, to a hospital in Israel. He has died due to years of medical negligence.

Abu Hamid was born in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Central Gaza Strip and later moved to Al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. He was serving multiple life terms for resisting the Israeli occupation.

Several attempts to get him released to get treatment outside the prison have failed.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*