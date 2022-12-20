General Strike Declared in West Bank in Mourning of Late Prisoner Abu Hamid

A one-day general strike has been declared across the occupied West Bank cities, including Jerusalem, in mourning of the late Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abu Hamid died on Monday morning after battling cancer for several years.

The strike was called for by Palestinian political movement Fatah, which also called for a day of rage at contact points with the Israeli army.

In memory of the late Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid, who died due to medical negligence in an Israeli prison after battling cancer for several years. #palestinianprisoners #Palestine #NasserAbuHamid #IsraeliOccupation #HumanRights pic.twitter.com/uH7LCb8Hb3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2022

Abu Hamid entered into a coma two days ago and was transferred on Monday from Ramle clinic prison, where he has been kept, to a hospital in Israel. He has died due to years of medical negligence.

Abu Hamid was born in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Central Gaza Strip and later moved to Al-Amari refugee camp in Ramallah. He was serving multiple life terms for resisting the Israeli occupation.

Several attempts to get him released to get treatment outside the prison have failed.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)